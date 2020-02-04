KITCHENER -- Regional Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Kitchener Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a building at the corner of Breithaupt Street and Margaret Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the body was found in an alcove at the back of the building, near train tracks between St. Leger Street and Margaret Avenue.

At this time police are not considering the death to be suspicious.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while officers investigate.