Police investigating break-in at student residence in Guelph
A student at the University of Guelph discovered a stranger in her bedroom early Sunday morning.
Guelph Police were called to a residence, near College Avenue West and Gordon Street, around 3:45 a.m.
The victim was hanging out with friends and then returned to her room to get ready for bed. She opened her bedroom door and saw a male, who quickly pushed the door closed and locked it.
Police said the victim’s roommates had gone outside and saw a waiting car with several males inside.
“The roommates confronted the occupants and the vehicle fled,” police said in a media release. “The victim reported her backpack, clothing and jewelry box were disturbed but nothing was noted to be missing. A damaged screen window was located outside.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Cameron Keddie at 519-824-1212, ext. 7431, email ckeddie@guelphpolice.ca or leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
