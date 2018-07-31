

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police, along with Guelph Police, are investigating after two similar ATM thefts in two days.

The two incidents are being investigated separately, but police say they have not ruled out that they may be connected.

The latest break and enter took place early Tuesday morning at a Cashco on King Street East in Cambridge.

Police say the suspect (s) used a vehicle was used to smash the front glass of the business to gain access to the interior.

A short time later a pickup truck, believed to be involved in the initial break-in, was located on Industrial Road engulfed in flames.

A similar incident happened in Guelph around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

When officers arrived on scene of an apartment building parking lot on Gordon Street, they found the front end of a white GMC Sierra pickup truck engulfed in flames.

Guelph police say the truck was allegedly stolen from a department store parking lot on Stone Road West and the contained an ATM machine attached to a chain in the box of the truck.

Upon further investigation police say the ATM machine had been stolen from a business in a plaza on Harvard Road after the suspect (s) smashed the front door and window area of the building.

“Our investigators are looking at every possibility including the incident in Guelph that occurred to determine if there are any connections at all to this report," said Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incidents to contact them.

With reporting from CTV's Daryl Morris