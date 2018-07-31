

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a break and enter in Cambridge.

Police say they were called to a business on King Street East in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

They say a vehicle was used to smash the front glass of the business to gain access to the interior.

Once inside the suspect (s) attempted to steal an ATM.

Police say a short time later a pickup truck, believed to be involved in the initial break-in, was located on Industrial Road engulfed in flames.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.