Vehicle smashes into building, ATM stolen: police
Police say they were called to this business on King Street East in the early morning hours on July 31, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 11:12AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a break and enter in Cambridge.
Police say they were called to a business on King Street East in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
They say a vehicle was used to smash the front glass of the business to gain access to the interior.
Once inside the suspect (s) attempted to steal an ATM.
Police say a short time later a pickup truck, believed to be involved in the initial break-in, was located on Industrial Road engulfed in flames.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.