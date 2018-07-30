

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are looking for information after a pickup truck was set on fire in an apartment complex Monday morning.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. to a complex on Gordon Street for a report of a vehicle on fire in the parking lot.

When they arrived on scene officers found the front end of a white GMC Sierra pickup truck engulfed in flames.

The Guelph Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

Through the investigation officers learned the vehicle was allegedly stolen and the contained an ATM machine attached to a chain in the box of the truck.

There were no known injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.