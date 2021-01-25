KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after someone stole tools and property from a work van in Cambridge last week.

Officials said the break-in happened on Jan. 21 at around 4:20 a.m. on McGovern Drive.

Investigators are looking to identify the suspect. Police shared two photos of a person standing next to a van on social media.

They're asking anyone with information to contact police. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.