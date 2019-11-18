Featured
Police investigating after suspicious man allegedly approaches kids
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 11:19AM EST
KITCHENER – Police are investigating after two children were reportedly approached in Kitchener.
The incident happened on Nov. 12 at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Bechtel and Pioneer drives.
That's when a suspicious man was reportedly seen loitering in the area and approaching two kids.
He's been described as a brown-skinned man in his 20s.
The suspect reportedly stands five feet ten inches with a thin build and dark curly hair.
He was wearing a blue or black coat and a toque.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.