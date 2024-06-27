KITCHENER
    • Police investigating after girl said she was approached by man in Guelph

    Guelph police are investigating after a seven-year-old girl said she was approached by a man in a car.

    Officers were called to a home in the Simmonds Drive and Inverness Drive area around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    They were told a young girl had been playing at Wilson Farm Park and when she decided to walk the short distance to her home a man drove beside her and leaned over to open the passenger door.

    The interaction scared the young girl and she ran home.

    She described the man as white, 50 to 60-years-old, bald and clean shaven. She said he was driving a black midsized car.

    Anyone with more information is asked to call police.

