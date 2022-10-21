Police investigate robbery in Cambridge, promote buy and sell exchange zones

Waterloo regional police are continuing to investigate a robbery in Cambridge involving a buy and sell website exchange.

At roughly 7:10 p.m on Oct. 19, police received the report of a robbery in the Ballantyne Avenue and McDonald Avenue in Cambridge.

During the meeting set to exchange an item for sale on a buy-and-sell website, the victim was approached by three unknown men. The victim had their property stolen and the suspects fled the area in a black SUV.

Two of the men were described at approximately 5-foot-9 and wearing dark clothing.

No injuries ere reported as a result of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers

PROTECT YOURSELF

With an increase of robberies of this nature as of late, Waterloo police are encouraging individuals exchanging items to use their buy and sell exchange zones.

There are three zones located in the parking lots of WRPS facilities. The goal is to “provide some additional peace of mind to those who are buying, selling, or trading property online.”

Police note that many people have become victims of crimes such as robberies, frauds and thefts while trying to buy or sell items online.

If unable to do the transaction at one of the marked zones, police encourage buyers and sellers to meet in a well-lit, public and popular location to avoid being a victim of crime.

Those marked zones are located at: