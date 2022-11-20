Police investigate hate-motivated symbols in Kitchener neighbourhood

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports the discovery of graffiti and hate-motivated symbols in a Kitchener neighbourhood has sparked an investigation.

In a media release on Sunday, the WRPS reports graffiti and symbols were found on a pole in the area of Louisa and Margaret Streets and reported to police on Saturday.

It's believed the graffiti was done overnight.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.