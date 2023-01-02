Police investigate early-morning break-in in Erin
Police in Wellington County are looking for the public’s help in tracking down whoever was responsible for an early-morning break-in last month in the town of Erin.
On Monday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted photos of suspects connected to the break-in on Dec. 16 at a business on Erin Park Drive.
Police say the break-in happened at 1:30 a.m. and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Who's exempt from Canada's foreign homebuyers ban? Here's what you need to know
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know about the regulations.
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition.
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from U.S.
An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday.
Scientists discover key reason why long-COVID patients experience long-term smell loss
In a new study looking at why some COVID-19 patients suffer long-term loss of their sense of smell, researchers found no sign of lingering infection in patients despite ongoing inflammation.
'It never needed to be this way': Prince Harry wants his father, brother 'back' in new interview
Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the Royal Family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back," in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.
U.S. may execute its first openly transgender woman
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with early stage throat and breast cancer, she said Monday.
London
-
Cyclist killed in early morning crash
The Elgin County OPP Traffic Reconstruction Team is on scene on Wellington Road after a fatal crash claimed the life of a cyclist on Monday morning.
-
Search for elderly Sarnia, Ont. man enters fifth day
The search for Anthony "Tony" Robertson from Sarnia has entered its fifth day, with Sarnia police ramping up search efforts and asking the public to search their property and check security cameras for any sign of the missing 75-year-old.
-
Rainfall warning issued for London, Ont. region
The first few days of 2023 will bring with it a lot of rain, with Environment Canada issuing a rainfall warning for the London region late Monday and into Tuesday, with rainfall amounts of between 20 to 45 mm expected.
Windsor
-
Rainfall warning in effect, fog advisory lifted
A rainfall warning has been issued for the Windsor, Ont. region for late Monday and into Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, with local rainfall amounts of between 20 to 45 mm expected.
-
Windsor police looking to identify suspect after man shot twice near downtown
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a 36-year-old man was shot twice in the leg near the downtown area in the afternoon of New Year's Eve.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
Windsor Regional Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a girl.
Barrie
-
Road closure plans ahead of OPP funeral in Barrie
Barrie residents and visitors can expect road closures and delays Wednesday to accommodate the funeral of OPP constable Grzegorz Pierzchala.
-
Central Ontario hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
Barrie residents Danielle Doyle and Simon Hall are proud parents of the first baby born in 2023 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
-
Youth donate 25,000 pounds of food to Bradford food bank
Youth in Bradford came together to donate tonnes of food to the local food bank.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. food bank receives thousands of pounds of food, thanks to local firefighter
A food bank in northern Ontario received 10,000 pounds of food, thanks to the efforts of a local first responder. Jeremy Alldred-Hughes is a firefighter with the Town of Kirkland Lake. He says after seeing the increasing usage of food bank services, he wanted to do something to help.
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
Power restored to New Sudbury-area
Power has been restored to all affected customers in New Sudbury following a 90-minute outage on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Stittsville family raises $25,000 for CHEO with 'Elf' themed Christmas display
A Stittsville family's Christmas display fundraiser is over for another year, bringing in more than $25,000 for CHEO.
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
No injuries reported in overnight fire at Mooney’s Bay strip mall
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported overnight after a fire at a strip mall in the Mooney’s Bay area.
Toronto
-
Toronto's SickKids says it is 'aware' of online statement offering free decryptor
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it is aware of an online statement from a ransomware group that offers a decryptor to restore systems impacted by a mid-December cybersecurity incident.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Hamilton, Niagara Region
A significant rainfall is expected in Hamilton and Niagara Region Monday night, triggering a warning from Environment Canada.
-
Suspect who allegedly attempted carjacking in Oshawa, punched victim in face wanted by police
Surveillance images of a man who allegedly attempted to carjack a female victim and punched her in the face when she refused have been released by Durham police.
Montreal
-
Two Montreal teens assaulted after meeting to conduct transaction arranged online
Montreal police say they are investigating after a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were assaulted after a meeting arranged on social media to conduct a transaction in the city's suburban LaSalle borough.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
-
Christmas tree spotted atop the old Champlain Bridge in Montreal
The old Champlain Bridge has a mysterious new decoration on it: a Christmas tree. A drone camera captured video of the tree, which is about seven feet tall, atop the structure between Montreal in the South Shore.
Atlantic
-
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
No charges being considered in Friday's homicide incident: Halifax police
No criminal charges are being considered at this time in relation to a homicide that occurred at a Halifax residence Friday evening, say police.
-
Female struck in the head during Dartmouth robbery Sunday night: Halifax police
An investigation is ongoing after a male struck another individual from behind then stole money and personal items from her in Dartmouth Sunday night.
Winnipeg
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
First leg of river trail now open at The Forks
Winnipeggers are lacing up their skates and hitting the river trail at The Forks for the first time this winter.
-
'I have the best seat in the house': Camouflaged cameraman a hit at world juniors
Dressed head-to-toe in white, Nathan Eidse, the camouflaged cameraman on skates, is front and centre at the world junior men's hockey championship inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre to get close-up shots of players during stoppages in play.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Rose and Crown pub known for spooky history shuts its doors
Pieces of an iconic Calgary pub are hitting the auction block.
-
2 Alberta towns merge to create Diamond Valley
There's a new municipality in southern Alberta after a midnight merger transformed Turner Valley and Black Diamond into Diamond Valley.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ranchlands shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating after an early-morning shooting in Ranchlands left one dead and a second person seriously injured.
Edmonton
-
Honeymoon heartbreak: Edmonton couple reunited with dog after serious accident
An Edmonton couple has reunited with their beloved four-legged friend that was struck by a vehicle on Whitemud Drive last week.
-
Commonwealth Stadium's 2022 had Big Air and big names
From the Edmonton Elks' struggle to clinch a home win to hosting some of the world's best snowboarders on an inner-city mountain top, it was a year of highs and lows for Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.
-
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Vancouver
-
BC Parks prepares to roll out campsite reservations in 4-month window
Barely two weeks into winter, and British Columbians are preparing months ahead as camping season approaches.
-
Will January bring more wild, winter weather to Metro Vancouver?
The start of the New Year will bring some relief from the extreme weather seen in Metro Vancouver at the end of 2022, according to a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Big year' for pharmacists with new prescriptive powers, drug shortages: association
In a year when pharmacists have stickhandled children's drug shortages and an extra-busy flu shot season, you'd think they might balk at the news in Ontario and B.C. that their prescriptive powers are being expanded.