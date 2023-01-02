Police investigate early-morning break-in in Erin

Police in Wellington County are looking for the public’s help in tracking down whoever was responsible for an early-morning break-in last month in the town of Erin.

On Monday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted photos of suspects connected to the break-in on Dec. 16 at a business on Erin Park Drive.

Police say the break-in happened at 1:30 a.m. and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.