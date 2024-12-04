KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Stratford resident charged with littering on a highway

    Bags of garbage are seen near the side of a road in Perth East in these images. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) Bags of garbage are seen near the side of a road in Perth East in these images. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    A resident has been charged after police launched an investigation into garbage dumped near a road north of Stratford.

    Ontario Provincial Police said they began investigating a report of numerous bags of garbage left beside Road 122 in Perth East on Wednesday.

    Photos from the area appear to show several full large black garbage bags and a cardboard box dropped near a field.

    A 26-year-old Stratford resident has been charged with two counts of Littering on a Highway.

