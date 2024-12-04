Stratford resident charged with littering on a highway

A resident has been charged after police launched an investigation into garbage dumped near a road north of Stratford.

Ontario Provincial Police said they began investigating a report of numerous bags of garbage left beside Road 122 in Perth East on Wednesday.

Photos from the area appear to show several full large black garbage bags and a cardboard box dropped near a field.

A 26-year-old Stratford resident has been charged with two counts of Littering on a Highway.