Police investigate commercial robbery in Kitchener

    Police included these security images of a person they are hoping to identify. (Submitted/WRPS)

    Waterloo regional police are hoping to identify a person caught on camera during a commercial robbery in Kitchener on Oct. 7.

    Police said they responded to a robbery at a store in the area of Victoria Street South and Westmount Road West at around 8:35 p.m.

    “A male entered the store and demanded cash from an employee while brandishing a knife,” said police in a news release.

    Police said the suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the area on foot towards Mooregate Crescent.

    Police described the male as Black and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a surgical mask, black baseball cap, an orange jacket and white and black shoes.

    On Wednesday, police released images of the person they are hoping to identify.

    Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

     

