KITCHENER -- The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a fatal crash that involved an ATV and a car.

It happened in the area of 41st Line and Road 96 in Zorra Township at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the operator of the ATV was a Zorra Township man. He was taken to hospital by ground ambulance and was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the man as 48-year-old Bruce Haight from Embro, Ontario.

The driver of the car—the sole occupant—was not hurt.

The intersection was closed while police investigated. It's not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.