A teen suspect has been identified by police under a court order.

Mohamed Burale, 17 of Waterloo, is wanted in connection to a shooting in a plaza on King Street North on April 19.

Police say over 30 bullets were fired into a store in the plaza.

One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people were injured.

“A court order has been granted to allow the publication of the identity of the young person in the interest of public safety,” a press release from police reads in part.

The teen is described as five feet seven inches tall and about 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Burale is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached—anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

The suspect resides in Waterloo but also has connections to the Greater Toronto Area.

Police also released photos of two other men who police would like to speak to in this incident.

They are between 19 and 25 years old. One was wearing a blue hooded puffy vest, black pants and white shoes at the time of the incident. The other was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.