Police have confirmed the identity of the body found in Mount Forest earlier this week.

50-year-old Catherine Ann Buckle of Mount Forest had been reported missing or overdue on June 30.

On July 20, police confirmed that she was the deceased person found.

On July 17 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police located human remains near Mount Forest.

Police said investigators were already in the area when her remains were found.

The discovery was made in a wooded ravine near North Water Street, Mount Forest.

OPP and coroners officers are working to identify the cause of death.

No foul play is suspected in her death.

Police say the remains were heavily exposed to the elements, relying on forensic scientists and coroners to determine those things.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.