Human remains found near Mount Forest
Members of the OPP and Coroners Officers are investigating after remains were discovered near Mount Forest.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 11:23AM EDT
On July 17 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police located human remains near Mount Forest.
The discovery was made in a wooded ravine near North Water Street, Mount Forest.
OPP and Coroners Officers are working to identify the body and the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.