Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener

Five people have been charged after a police investigation into the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Waterloo regional police officers searched two homes and two unlicensed liquor establishments in Waterloo Region on May 11, 13 and 21.

They said one of the establishments was a Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener.

Officers seized a handgun, approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine, a large quantity of alcohol, and electronic devices.

A bag of evidence and two stacks of Canadian and American currency sit on a table after an investigation into the Hells Angels gang in Waterloo Region. (Submitted: Ontario Provincial Police)

They said four Hells Angels associates and a ‘hangaround’ were arrested.

A hangaround is a person who is not considered a full associate of a motorcycle gang but may be working their way toward membership.

Two people from Kitchener, a 46-year-old and 28-year-old, are jointly charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge to possession of an unauthorized firearm, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 37-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts offering to sell or selling liquor contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

A 44-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking cocaine, and offering to sell or selling liquor contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

A 39-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and offering to sell or selling liquor contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act.