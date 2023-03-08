Police, City of Waterloo tight-lipped on St. Patrick’s Day plans

With just over a week to go until St. Patrick’s Day, police and the City of Waterloo tell CTV News they have a plan in place – but it appears they’re keeping it to themselves.

Last year, the city installed fencing along Ezra Avenue – the home of large St. Patrick Day street parties for the past decade – so party-goers took a short trip across King Street to Marshall Street, and thousands turned out.

As the day progressed and crowd grew, police were forced to close other streets in the area.

While it’s hard to say if the move from Ezra Avenue to Marshall Street was a success, or made the situation any safer, it was clear drivers in the area were not impressed.

"I think this is disgusting," one driver told CTV News last year. "People are in their cars, they've got appointments. All the kids are all over the road, and they're charging for the drinks. They knew this was going to happen. Get them the hell out of the way so we can get through."

On Wednesday, both the city and police responded to CTV News’ request for comment, saying they have a plan in place, but declined to give any details on that plan or provide interviews.

Fencing along Ezra Avenue is seen in the lead-up to St. Patrick's Day 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

Last year, the city put up the fences up on Ezra Avenue a few days in advance, so CTV News will be watching to see if they do the same this year.

As for the students, their message last year was pretty clear: close down any street you like, they’ll find a party.