St. Patrick's Day Waterloo: Massive crowds descend on Marshall Street after Ezra Avenue fenced off

The party has started in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day 2022.

After two years of subdued celebrations, students are partying along Marshall Street as Ezra Avenue is heavily fenced off.

Around 1 p.m., Marshall Street was also closed off at Regina Street to King Street as partiers moved out onto the streets and the crowd continued to swell. Regina Street was also closed between Elgin and Lodge Streets.

Officials haven't provided an estimated crowd size, but at its peak there appeared to be thousands of partiers in the area.

"It's kind of liberating, in a way, to know that we're getting back to the student lifestyle," one partier said.

Crowds of St. Patrick's Day revelers on Marshall Street around 1:30 p.m. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)

There is also heavy police presence in the area. In a tweet, Waterloo regional police encouraged those partying to gather in smaller groups, at licensed establishments or at home. Officers handed out some tickets, but said there hadn't been any major incidents during the day on Thursday.

Streets had started to clear around 3 p.m., but students will probably return to party again on Thursday night.

Students gather for an unsanctioned party in Waterloo (Spencer Turcotte / CTV Kitchener)

Some people in the area weren't pleased to see the partying.

"I think this is disgusting," one woman said. "People are in their cars, they've got appointments. All the kids are all over the road and they're charging for the drinks. They knew this was going to happen, get them the hell out of the way so we can get through."

Regional police also posted a message from Chief Bryan Larkin saying “they will continue to work closely with our community and emergency service partners to ensure complete and extensive operational plan is in place throughout the next 24 hours.”

Happy St. Patrick's Day! If you plan to celebrate, please do so in smaller gatherings, at licenced establishments, or at home.



Our top priority is ensuring your safety and the safety of the entire Waterloo Region community.



Message from Chief Larkin:

The University of Waterloo sent out a tweet reminding students to watch out for each other, encouraging them to eat and drink with friends on campus or a local pub or restaurant.

If you celebrate St. Patty's remember:

🍀Eat & drink with ur friends on campus or at a local pub or restaurant

🍀Watch out for ur friends, peers & yourself. Keep each other safe

🍀You need consent to get lucky this St. Patrick's Day



Support: https://t.co/jAZKxvVgPs@UWaterloo pic.twitter.com/P2BVEvtYej — UWaterloo Life (@UWaterlooLife) March 17, 2022

Wilfrid Laurier University also tweeted, saying they “discourage unsanctioned street gatherings,” adding “they strongly encourage students to make smart choices and engage in safe and respectful behaviors.”

Uptown Waterloo has made a map of pubs and restaurants open for St. Patrick's Day: