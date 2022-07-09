Police charge Kitchener man in Wilmot Township collision
Police have charged a 46-year-old man from Kitchener with careless driving causing bodily harm.
The crash shut down Erbs Road between Waterloo and St. Agatha for several hours on June 17.
The driver is scheduled to appear in court on September 12.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers. The outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.
Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.
Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Federal apology today for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials will be in Nova Scotia today to issue a formal apology for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
How Japan's record on gun violence compares with other G7 nations
The assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shocked the nation of 125 million. But Japan still has one of the most stringent gun laws in the democratic world, where fewer than 10 people annually die from gun violence.
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
Canada to use traditional spelling of 'Turkiye' following UN move
The Canadian government has quietly changed the name of Turkey to the official Turkish spelling Turkiye in all official communications.
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil
Sri Lanka's prime minister agreed to resign on Saturday after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president's residence and office in a fury over a worsening economic crisis.
London
-
Grey-Bruce Health Unit reports first confirmed case of monkeypox
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the area on Saturday, but stresses the community risk remains “very low.”
-
-
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket in BC
Someone in British Columbia is waking up $30.8 million richer.
Windsor
-
Thousands gather in Windsor to celebrate Eid Al-Adha
Thousands of Windsor Muslims gathered in the St. Denis Center at the University of Windsor Saturday morning to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice.”
-
Leamington house fire under investigation
Leamington area OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s (OFM) office are investigating a Friday night house fire.
-
Barrie
-
One man transported to hospital after assault in Barrie Friday
Barrie police say one man was injured in an assault in the city's northeast end late Friday night.
-
One man arrested after Alliston robbery Friday
An Orangeville man is facing charges in connection to a robbery in Alliston Friday.
-
Fire tears through Gravenhurst home, displacing eight people
Multiple people have been displaced from their homes after an overnight fire in Gravenhurst.
Northern Ontario
-
U.S. TikTok account directs hate toward OutLoud North Bay for youth drag show
Youth and adults at OutLoud North Bay, the city’s 2SLGBTQ+ youth hub, have been subjected to harassment and death threats because of plans to host a youth drag show.
-
-
Timmins Police Service needs more auxiliary officers
The Timmins Police Service is looking for a few good officers to round out its auxiliary unit. Over the next couple of weeks, it's hoping to receive a stack of applications. From that pool, it's looking for five people from the community it thinks would excel.
Ottawa
-
-
One person dead in overnight crash at Highway 417-174 split
Ottawa police say one person has died following a single-vehicle crash overnight at the Highway 417-174 split.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in South Stormont
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 in South Stormont.
Toronto
-
Rogers says service is back for most customers after outage
Interac says its services are fully available again after debit transactions were halted by a widespread Rogers network outage impacting mobile and network services across much of Canada.
-
Majority worries a fall COVID-19 wave could bring back restrictions: poll
More than half of Canadians are worried a fall wave of COVID-19 will prompt the return of significant restrictions to public life such as mask mandates, social distancing and reduced gathering sizes, a new Nanos poll suggests.
-
Montreal
-
-
Rogers outage affecting some Montreal municipal services
A massive Rogers network outage across Canada is causing problems with some municipal services in Montreal, including the city's 311 services and a high-profile bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins
Quebec public health has unveiled new vaccination guidelines for Quebecers as the province wades into its seventh pandemic wave.
Atlantic
-
-
'No immediate danger': after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
-
Elon Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue
Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous US$44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.
-
New road closures for July: City of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is warning motorists of several major road closures over the next few weeks.
Calgary
-
Massive Stampede breakfast returns at Calgary's Chinook Centre
Western spirit is alive and well at Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday as thousands of people lined up for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.
-
'Greatly missed': Family of Falconridge shooting victim seeks support
After a 27-year-old Calgary man was gunned down in an incident earlier this week, his family is looking to the public to help them lay him to rest.
-
Environment Canada investigating Sundre, Alta. tornado as cleanup continues
Thursday's tornado south east of Sundre, Alta. left more than a 1.5 kilometre path of flattened property and trees, but no injuries.
Edmonton
-
Residents concerned after family of coyotes move into southeast Edmonton backyard
A pair of seniors in the Larkspur neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton have had a new family move in next door: three coyote pups and their mother.
-
'Sextortion' warning issued by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP
Police in Fort Saskatchewan are reminding Albertans about a damaging trend on the rise that uses social media to extort nude photos.
-
Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park
After days of trying to capture the peacock, Parks Canada made the "difficult decision" to euthanize it on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket in B.C.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's $30.8 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
'How can I be more clear?' B.C. health minister reiterates 'forceful' message on COVID-19 boosters
Health Minister Adrian Dix was asked Friday for his response to criticism that the province's messaging on the necessity of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses hasn't been "forceful" enough.
-
WhatsApp group with 'alleged racist comments' prompts investigation of Nelson police officers
The office tasked with investigating complaints about municipal police departments in British Columbia has released details on an ongoing investigation into the Nelson Police Department.