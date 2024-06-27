KITCHENER
    • Boarded up home in Guelph broken into after devastating fire

    The aftermath of a house fire in Guelph in April 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV News) The aftermath of a house fire in Guelph in April 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)
    Guelph police are looking for information after a boarded up home in Guelph was broken into more than a year after a fire ravaged the building.

    Investigators were called to a Brant Avenue home on Saturday just before 3 p.m.

    The address has been empty since a devastating fire ripped through the building in April 2023. One person was taken to the hospital with serious burns following the fire and the home was considered a total loss.

    Officers said a male tore down a piece of fencing to get into the backyard, took two boards off a basement window and climbed inside. They said he was spotted leaving the home a short time later with a socket set worth approximately $100.

    Anyone with more information is asked to call police.

