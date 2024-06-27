'People in our community are having a hard time': Food Drive Initiative returns to Cambridge
A popular food collective service has come back to Cambridge.
The idea was born out of necessity to support people facing food insecurity at a time when donations were low.
"There wasn't as many food drives that were scheduled in the summer time," said Jamie Colwell, the co-founder of the Cambridge Food Drive Initiative. "The focus has always been on items that have been really challenging for the food bank to get, like nut-free bars, fruit cups, breakfast foods, cereal, pancake mix, and oatmeal."
In 2022, Colwell helped start the initiative as a volunteer for the Cambridge Food Bank.
"Kids are out of school, they were able to rely on food programs to get some nutrients in the morning and out of school, but that's not happening anymore," said Sarah Tooze, development manager at the food bank.
In its first two years, the initiative collected more than 10,000 lbs. of food for the food bank.
"This year, we saw about 650 new families come through the door," said Tooze. "That's massive."
In 2024, more than 2,000 lbs. have already been donated, with a goal of over 18,000 set by the summer's end.
"It is duel income individuals [accessing the food bank]," said Colwell. "It is people trying to make sure they can keep a roof over their head."
The food drive is hosting two community BBQ's on July 6 and Aug. 23 at the Hespeler Zehrs in Cambridge and at the Hespeler Village Market.
"People in our community are having a hard time," said Colwell. "Let's just see what we can do to help them out."
There will also be donation drop-offs on July 20 and Aug. 17 at three grocery store locations, including the Foodland in Ayr, with the four location pending. Monetary donations are also accepted through the Cambridge Food Bank.
