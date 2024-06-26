Rentals scarce as students on University of Guelph residence waitlist scoop up available units
Some are calling it the Hunger Games of student housing.
The families of students heading into their first year of studies at the University of Guelph are still desperately trying to find a place to live before classes start in September. But, as CTV News found out, there aren’t many rooms on the market for rent.
Property Link, a management group based in Guelph, Ont., is in charge of about 300 rental units and 100 student rentals. They said summers are typically quiet because most leases have already been signed.
Mark Roberts, Property Link’s owner, said the scramble this year has been non-stop.
“Honestly, the communication coming through on my work phone, on my office phone, and the texts and emails just do not stop. It was constant.”
The University of Guelph recently announced there were approximately 1,300 students on a waitlist for first-year residence. Roberts said, since then, he’s getting messages daily.
“I’d say, I probably had 100 to 120 calls on the first day. My phone did not stop ringing.”
A message received by Property Link owner Mark Roberts. (Submitted)
Typically, Roberts said student rentals are secured in the winter.
“We had a couple of houses still available, in the beginning of June,” he explained.
That all changed once the university announced the residence waitlist.
“I’m hearing from a lot of realtors in town that they were getting contacted and asked if they had any housing,” Roberts said.
He’s also seeing residents doing what they can to increase supply.
“The general buzz in the city is that a lot of people are kind of looking at their basements, looking at their backyards, wondering: ‘Hey, can I put in a coach house? How quickly can I do it?’”
But getting a new property on the market is not a simple process.
“Unfortunately, there’s no magic wand when it comes to getting building permits and getting that accomplished in a timely fashion,” Roberts explained. “I think, if the property’s not already ready, it’s not going to happen this year.”
To help meet the demand, he added, a house that might typically be used by a family is being snatched up by stressed out students.
“What we would traditionally do with product like that is market it to a family at around $3,100, maybe $3,200. But with the current environment, it’s been put out at $3,600 and we’ve already signed four students.”
He’s also seeing a similar trend with other properties.
“A traditional student townhouse [with four bedrooms], that was going for $2,000 is now getting upwards of $3,400 to $3,600. I even think with this current crunch going on, we’re looking at those townhouses… even pushing up to $4,000 or $4,200.”
Roberts said Property Link currently has one and two bedroom units still available, but those are more expensive and aren’t usually what first-year students want to rent.
The demand for housing could also cause a potential spillover effect.
“Until [the school] gets control of enrollment and stops having such high demand for off-campus housing, I think it’s going to overflow into other neighbourhoods in the city,” Roberts added.
The University of Guelph, meanwhile, said they don’t expect to have an update on the waitlist until later this week.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
Bill Cobbs, 'Air Bud' and 'The Sopranos' actor, dies at 90
Bill Cobbs, the veteran character actor who became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, has died. He was 90.
Oilers stars McDavid, Draisaitl played through injuries in playoffs: coach
The head coach of the Edmonton Oilers says some of the team's top stars were playing through major injuries during their Stanley Cup playoff run.
Military flees Bolivia government palace after coup attempt fails, general taken into custody
Armoured vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in an apparent coup attempt, but President Luis Arce vowed to stand firm and named a new army commander who ordered troops to stand down.
More victims come forward in Ottawa rental scam
More people in Ottawa have come forward who say they've fallen victim to a real estate scam, with scammers posing as real estate agents trying to rent real properties.
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis
Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.
'I'm sorry, God': Accused at Coutts border blockade cried when protest abandoned
Anthony Olienick, sitting alone in an empty police interrogation room, breaks down in tears when he learns the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., has disbanded in part because of his arrest.
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for US$175,000
Vermont has agreed to pay US$175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.