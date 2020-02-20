KITCHENER -- A 17-year-old driver has been charged for doing 165 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

A Wellington County OPP officer reportedly clocked the driver on Guelph’s Hanlon Expressway around noon on Wednesday.

The driver’s vehicle and driver’s license have been seized for a week.

The defendant from Waterdown has been charged with racing a motor vehicle. They are scheduled to appear in court on May 6.