Guelph Police want to hear from drivers who were in the area of Arthur and Wellington Streets early Thursday morning.

They received a report of a man in distress near the railway tracks and the Speed River around 7:30 a.m.

But by the time they arrived on scene the man had died.

His identity has not been released.

Police are treating the man’s death as suspicious and want anyone who was driving in the area between 2 and 4 a.m. to give them a call, especially those with a dash cam video.