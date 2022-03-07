Police arrest teen with BB gun at Kitchener high school

A 15-year-old Kitchener boy who brought a Glock-style BB gun to school has been arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

In a news release, Waterloo regional police said they received a report of a youth in possession of a firearm at Huron Heights Secondary School at around 8:35 a.m. on Monday.

Police located the boy and seized the BB gun.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident and there is no concern for public safety, police said.