Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy wanted in connection to the suspicious death of Elizabeth Alder.

The 57-year-old woman was found dead in an Elmira home on Christmas Day.

Police took the teenager into custody Wednesday afternoon on Farmers Market Lane in Waterloo.

The teen, who cannot be identified, was arrested for second-degree murder.

The cause of Alder’s death has not been released.

Police say their investigation at the home on Falcon Drive will continue for several days.