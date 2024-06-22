Police arrest man following sexual assault involving a firearm
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Waterloo man after a sexual assault involving a firearm.
Police conducted a search warrant at a home in the area of Philip Street and University Avenue West on Friday.
The warrant was issued following a sexual assault incident that happened on June 18, police said.
Police seized an airsoft pistol.
As a result, police arrested and charged a 35-year-old man with sexual assault with a weapon and other weapons-related charges.
