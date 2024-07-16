PM Trudeau meets with Kitchener mayor to discuss shared priorities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Kitchener on Tuesday morning to meet with Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and talk about their shared goals.
This marked the third time the prime minister visited the city in the past year.
The public portion of the meeting was short, where the two shook hands and made brief comments to the media about what’s important to cities like Kitchener and the various accomplishments of both Vrbanovic and Trudeau.
“I think of things like the investments in what was then the gas tax, and what’s now the Canada Community Building Fund, Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), as well as the Housing Accelerator fund,” Vrbanovic said to media at Kitchener City Hall. “These have all been priorities and, quite frankly, have been transformational for us.”
Trudeau responded by thanking Vrbanovic for his work in the community and said that working together is crucial.
“That's the really big message that has come through in politics over the past number of years as we're facing all sorts of challenges, all sorts of different crises. No one can go it alone,” Trudeau said. “I can’t think of a better partner across the country than Kitchener.”
The pair also met behind closed doors as well.
According to a media release from the city, they discussed the needs of the community, housing, the importance of maintaining a thriving economy and the need for collaboration to advance the localization of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES 14 people rescued from flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto
Fourteen people have been rescued from widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada reporting that almost 100 millimetres of rain poured down on the city on Tuesday.
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada has spent $9 million for a luxury condo in Manhattan to be used as the official residence for its consul general in New York.
Secret Service ramped up security after receiving intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; no known connection to shooting
U.S. authorities obtained intelligence from a human source in recent weeks on a plot by Iran to try to assassinate Donald Trump, a development that led to the Secret Service increasing security around the former president in recent weeks, multiple people briefed on the matter told CNN.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez guilty of taking bribes in cash and gold and acting as Egypt's foreign agent
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted on Tuesday on all counts at his corruption trial, including accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Police had clues that something was amiss before the Trump rally shooting
Here's a look at what we know so far about the attempt on Donald Trump's life and its aftermath.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OPP recover body from waters of Port Stanley beach
OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.
-
Multiple road closures due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
-
Days after swimmer disappears in Lake Erie, 4 people rescued in same Port Stanley area
Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.
Windsor
-
Abduction, torture of 3 people leads to 12 suspects charged: Windsor police
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
-
Police seek suspect after man shot in the leg with a rifle
Windsor police officers are asking for help locating a suspect following a shooting in the city’s west end.
-
UWindsor speaks out following WJF's criticism
On July 11, two deals were reached between the pro-Palestinian protesters and the University of Windsor.
Barrie
-
Impaired driver guilty of causing head-on crash handed lowest possible jail sentence
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in 2022.
-
Driver charged in crash that claimed life of 6-year-old Orillia girl
Police have laid charges in the death of a six-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Orillia in January.
-
Non-alcoholic shop opens downtown Barrie
One couple is revolutionizing the non-alcoholic beverage market in Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
-
Massive sinkhole caused by intense rain in northeastern Ontario
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
-
Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
-
Former Sudbury Wolves star Quinton Byfield signs $31M contract with LA
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Sudbury Wolves centre and emerging NHL star Quinton Byfield to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa-Gatineau with wind gusts capable of producing heavy rain, wind and hail arriving in Ottawa this afternoon.
-
Amazon Prime Day is here, but buyer beware
It's a two-day event that gives Prime members some of the best deals of the year, but retail expert Doug Stephens, founder of Retail Prophet, says Prime Day is not so much about the bottom line, and more about loyalty and memberships.
-
Chick-fil-A opening its first restaurant in Ottawa this week
Ottawa's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday. The U.S.-based fast food chain says Chick-fil-A will open at Tanger Outlets on Palladium Drive this week, the 15th restaurant in Canada.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES 14 people rescued from flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto
Fourteen people have been rescued from widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada reporting that almost 100 millimetres of rain poured down on the city on Tuesday.
-
List of Toronto road, transit routes closed by heavy rainfall, flooding
As residents are advised to avoid areas of flooding, CTV News has compiled a list of some of the ongoing road closures in Toronto.
-
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
Montreal
-
Multiple weather alerts in effect for Greater Montreal
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
Former Amazon warehouse worker sounds alarm ahead of Prime Day
Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held on July 16 and 17, but behind the deals lie health and security concerns for warehouse and delivery workers, according to one former employee.
-
Quebec government quietly loosened its approach to drug possession over a year ago
Quebec government quietly loosened its approach to drug possession over a year ago
Atlantic
-
Thunderstorm risk in the Maritimes on Tuesday
There is further risk of thunderstorms in the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening.
-
Wentworth, N.S., man wanted for firearm, choking charges
Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 46-year-old man wanted for numerous firearm, assault and unlawful confinement charges.
-
N.S. minister blames municipalities for delay in emergency alert in last week's flood
The Nova Scotia government is criticizing municipalities for their decision not to request an emergency alert during flooding last week that killed a 13-year-old boy and caused extensive damage.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba lawyer suspended for punching articling student in groin
A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.
-
Winnipeg apartment building residents locked out
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
-
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside soccer game in Winnipeg: police
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Chains, bats used in violent downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a violent attack last month that saw the victim assaulted with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail S.E.
-
Alberta, B.C. reach deal to allow wineries to ship directly to consumers
B.C. wineries can once again ship their wines directly to Albertans after the two governments announced an agreement on Tuesday.
-
Calgary doctor's practice permit cancelled over sexual abuse
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was found guilty in 2022 of sexually abusing two patients.
Edmonton
-
Alberta, B.C. reach deal to allow wineries to ship directly to consumers
B.C. wineries can once again ship their wines directly to Albertans after the two governments announced an agreement on Tuesday.
-
Neurodiverse employees using their talents to redact body camera footage in new project
Edmonton police and local IT company Technology North are currently training neurodiverse workers in a project centred around body camera footage redaction.
-
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Husband sentenced to 16 years for killing B.C. teacher-librarian
The B.C. man who pleaded guilty in the death of his wife – Langley teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera – has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
-
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
-
B.C., Alberta premiers announce end to interprovincial wine dispute
A ban on shipping B.C. wine directly to consumers in Alberta has been lifted, according to the premiers of both provinces.