Plan for former Stratford factory calls for 382 residential units and 10-storey tower
A massive redevelopment plan could bring new life to a former furniture factory in Stratford.
The project, if approved by city council, would see 382 residential units spread out over eleven buildings on the site.
The proposal seeks to restore the three existing Krug industrial building and add eight more.
The seven-acre parcel of land sits between Duoro Street, Trinity Street and King Street.
According to the site planner, the Krug site offers a lot of opportunities.
“There is a lot of open space left on the site that can be better used, and its located just one kilometer away from downtown,” Hanna Domagala, director of land development and design with The BMI Group, explained.
Domagala said they are not just designing buildings, but an entire community.
“We are looking to bring together and build a complete community, so this is really unique not only in Stratford but in KW and Toronto.”
The land is currently zoned for industrial use and the developer is seeking to change that classification to residential. The plan also includes a 10-storey tower, considerably taller than what is currently allowed.
“Our residential zones, the way they're structured now maxes out at six storeys, so the height increase for this property to 10 storeys is something new for Stratford,” explained Adam Betteridge, director of planning for the City of Stratford.
The proposal has drawn some criticism from residents, mostly over the size of the tower and overall scope of the project.
“It exceeds all the other buildings in the city and its 382 [residential units] on the property,” said Sharon Collingwood, a Stratford resident and member of the community group Get Concerned Stratford. “That is a lot of people. The people who have written me about it have said this is far too big for our neighborhood.”
She hopes council and the developer are open to hearing from residents.
“There are a lot of things that we could do that would make it even better, so listen to the people about what it will do to the neighborhood,” Collingwood added.
Domagala, on behalf of The BMI Group, said they’re committed to making 10 per cent of the development affordable housing.
A public meeting will be held at Stratford City Hall on Tuesday to discuss the proposal.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus survives vote calling for his ouster
Greg Fergus survived a vote to oust him as House of Commons Speaker on Tuesday, but with close to half of MPs expressing a loss of confidence in him, he faces a precarious path forward in maintaining order in Parliament.
'It was hell': Israeli mother held hostage with her children describes 51 days in captivity
Hagar Brodutch, her three children and four-year-old neighbour were kidnapped by Hamas-led militants from their home in Kfar Aza, Israel on Oct. 7 and held for 51 days. They were released in November, but Brodutch says her thoughts are never far from those still being held in Gaza.
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
Black bear kebabs make family sick with parasitic worms
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
'It's his vacation too': Jimmy the baby goat joins 2-week road trip across Canada
After Jimmy the baby goat was shunned by his mother, a New Brunswick man took the kid on a two-week road trip across Canada.
The double-level airplane seat is back. This time, there’s a first-class version
It’s the airplane seat design that launched a thousand memes and kickstarted a media storm. And now the double-level seat is back – only this time, with a twist.
New COVID-19 subvariants become the dominant strains in Canada
More than four years after COVID-19 effectively shut down the world, two new variants of COVID-19 have become the dominant strains of the novel coronavirus in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
OPP launch homicide investigation into Middlesex County death
Police say they are investigating a homicide after an individual was found dead at a residence in Middlesex Centre.
-
Crown asks jury to convict parents in disturbing child abuse case
Crown attorney Heather Donkers wasted little time in her closing arguments, telling the jury to convict a mother and father on all charges.
-
Sentencing hearing for man in hit and run crash that severely injured teen cyclist
After being found guilty nine months ago, the sentencing hearing got underway for a London, Ont. man involved in a horrible hit and run, which left a teenager suffering life-altering injuries.
Windsor
-
Man charged with first degree murder after Chatham house fire
A 48-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Chatham.
-
LaSalle grandpa wins $350,000 with scratch ticket
A LaSalle grandfather already has plans for his big $350,000 lotto win.
-
Windsor bylaw officers grapple with surge in complaints over dirty yards and messy alleys
Complaints over messy lawns and alleys are growing at such a rate that bylaw enforcement officers are struggling to keep up with the call volume, according to data provided by one city official.
Barrie
-
Stolen pickup truck involved in crash on Highway 400
An allegedly stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers on Highway 400.
-
Police arrest suspect involved in the IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
A 36-year-old man has been arrested for a car bombing incident that took place in Barrie last fall.
-
Retired Ont. teacher guilty of paying for sex with teen handed conditional sentence
A retired history teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021 has been handed a 12-month conditional sentence, including house arrest.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police say suspicious death is murder, identify victim as missing man
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
-
First Nation legislator makes history at Queen's Park with speech in Oji-Cree
After decades of being told his first language should be forgotten, Sol Mamakwa stood on the floor of the Ontario legislature about to make history.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.
-
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus survives vote calling for his ouster
Greg Fergus survived a vote to oust him as House of Commons Speaker on Tuesday, but with close to half of MPs expressing a loss of confidence in him, he faces a precarious path forward in maintaining order in Parliament.
-
Almonte, Ont. hospital to introduce paid parking
One of the last hospitals in the Ottawa region to offer free on-site parking is getting ready to ditch the luxury.
Toronto
-
Records detail Brampton councillor's standoff with city over derelict property
A derelict property connected to a Brampton city councillor racked up $12,500 in fines in dozens of penalty notices over several months as city officials warned it was becoming a haven for rats and a homeless encampment, records obtained by CTV News show.
-
New COVID-19 subvariants become the dominant strains in Canada
More than four years after COVID-19 effectively shut down the world, two new variants of COVID-19 have become the dominant strains of the novel coronavirus in Canada.
-
Ontario court dismisses MPP Sarah Jama's request for review of censure
An Ontario court has dismissed a request by MPP Sarah Jama for a judicial review of her censure from the legislature.
Montreal
-
Thin blue line no more; Montreal police update dress code, release new patch for fallen colleagues
Montreal police (SPVM) officers will soon not be permitted to wear the controversial 'thin blue line' badge as part of their uniform. Those who want to honour colleagues that died in the line of service will now wear a new SPVM-specific badge with the phrase 'Tombe(e)s mais jamais oublie(e)s' (Fallen but never forgotten).
-
Quebec homeowner recalls moment tornado hit his farmhouse west of Montreal
Residents west of Montreal recounted on Tuesday the moment when a tornado tore through their communities, taking only a few seconds to rip apart homes, vehicles and farm buildings.
-
Tour de l'Ile, Tour la nuit prepare to take over Montreal
Montreal's annual Tour de l’Ile and Tour la Nuit cycling events are set to take over the downtown area this weekend.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
-
Cape Breton councillor uses foul language to describe MLAs amid policing debate
Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) councillor Steve Gillespie expressed his frustration over highway policing in the area, referring to Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative MLAs as “assholes."
-
Crash between motorcycle, pickup truck sends 33-year-old N.S. man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A Nova Scotia man is in hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in Lakeville, N.S., on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
'I was in shock': Grocery store owners' vehicle burned in act of arson caught on camera
A rash of violent incidents targeting a Winnipeg grocery store came to a head Friday with a brazen daytime arson attack caught on camera.
-
Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments
With questions being raised about equalization payments to the provinces, Manitoba is seeking predictability, with room for increases, from federal parties when it comes to all federal transfers.
-
'I spent years worrying': New data shows debt climbing in Canada, Manitobans struggling to pay money back
More Canadians are seeing their credit card debt climb higher according to new data from a credit reporting agency, and Manitobans particularly have been feeling the effects.
Calgary
-
Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Calgary councillors want investigation into federal housing money, rezoning decision
Two weeks after city-wide zoning changes were approved, a trio of Calgary councillors want to know whether Ottawa's promised funding had any influence over the decision to make blanket land-use changes.
-
Someone in the Calgary area just won $1,000 a day for life -- or $7 million
A Daily Grand ticket bought in the Calgary area is going to bring a lot of joy to the purchaser.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government limits debate on contentious bills, drawing Opposition anger
Alberta’s UCP government is limiting legislature debate time to pass four controversial bills, a tactic the Opposition New Democrats say runs roughshod over the democratic process.
-
NEW
NEW Oilers superfan hopeful Edmonton wins so he can get his massive Stanley Cup tattoo retouched
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
-
District plans, or 15-minute cities, being discussed at city council this week
Dozens of Edmontonians are scheduled to voice their opinions about the city's district plans at city hall this week.
Vancouver
-
Second witness takes stand in B.C. manslaughter trial as husband's lawyers silent
The lawyers for a Langley man accused of killing and dismembering his wife’s remains had no questions as the prosecution’s first witness wrapped up his expert testimony, and have so far raised no objections as another witness takes the stand.
-
Vancouver woman's lawsuit alleges she was mistakenly bitten, dragged by police dog
In late June 2022, Erin McLeod was walking home from work when she made the fateful decision to sit on the steps of Grandview Elementary School in Vancouver, with her back to the street.
-
Horse euthanized after injury at Hastings Racecourse
A racehorse was euthanized after suffering an injury during a race at Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver over the weekend.