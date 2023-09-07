Piglet found dodging traffic in Norfolk County: OPP

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two kids helped an officer rescue a piglet who was seen dodging traffic in Windham Centre Thursday morning.

Police said they received numerous calls from the public about the piglet, which OPP dubbed “the fastest pig alive” in a social media post.

Jolene and Braxton, seen in a photo posted by OPP, helped the officer catch the piglet, earning them a “positive ticket.”

Police said the kids are going to take care of the pig until the owner has been identified.

Police are asking the owner of the piglet to contact them.