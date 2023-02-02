Pickup truck used to break into a Guelph business, multiple tools stolen: Guelph police

Guelph police are investigating after they say a pickup truck was used to break into a west-end building Thursday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Guelph Police Service, a pickup truck was used to pull the security bars from the front of a business on Silvercreek Parkway North near Campbell Road.

Police said they were called to an alarm at the business around 3 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the front door smashed. The security bars, which had been inside the business, were also outside.

Surveillance video of the incident showed three males arriving at the business around 2:40 a.m. in a white Dodge Ram pickup.

Police said the truck was seen reversing to the front door, then driving forward and reversing several times. A quantity of tools were also allegedly stolen.

The suspects are described as:

• Male, tall, thin build wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, a blue hat and a black mask

• White male, average height, medium build wearing a black jacket, grey goodie and grey/green pants

• Male, average height, medium build wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and grey shoes

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext.7382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.