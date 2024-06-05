Photos seek to identify driver in relation to Guelph stabbing investigation
Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle as part of an ongoing stabbing investigation.
Police said a 25-year-old man was confronted by two males outside his home, in the Speedvale Avenue East and Eramosa Road area, around 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with cuts to both his abdomen and an arm.
He received medical treatment and has since been released.
Police said they found a knife at the scene and were treating it as a targeted incident.
There have been no arrests.
As part of the investigation, police want to speak to the owner and/or occupants of a vehicle seen in the area at the time. They believe it was newer model grey, four-door Dodge Charger.
