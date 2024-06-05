KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Photos seek to identify driver in relation to Guelph stabbing investigation

    Guelph police want to speak to the driver of the vehicle seen here. (Submitted) Guelph police want to speak to the driver of the vehicle seen here. (Submitted)
    Share

    Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle as part of an ongoing stabbing investigation.

    Police said a 25-year-old man was confronted by two males outside his home, in the Speedvale Avenue East and Eramosa Road area, around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

    The victim was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with cuts to both his abdomen and an arm.

    He received medical treatment and has since been released.

    Police said they found a knife at the scene and were treating it as a targeted incident.

    There have been no arrests.

    As part of the investigation, police want to speak to the owner and/or occupants of a vehicle seen in the area at the time. They believe it was newer model grey, four-door Dodge Charger.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News