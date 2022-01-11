Photos released of people wanted in connection to Wellesley Township robbery

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police have released photos of individuals wanted in connection to a Wellesley Township robbery.

Officers were called to the area of Lobsinger Line and Herrgott Road around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say three suspects entered a business, demanded money at knifepoint, and left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They were last seen heading north on Herrgott Road in a stolen vehicle.