Photos released of people wanted in connection to Wellesley Township robbery
Waterloo regional police images of individuals wanted in connection to a Wellesley Township robbery. (Source: WRPS) (Jan. 10, 2021)
KITCHENER -
Waterloo regional police have released photos of individuals wanted in connection to a Wellesley Township robbery.
Officers were called to the area of Lobsinger Line and Herrgott Road around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police say three suspects entered a business, demanded money at knifepoint, and left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
They were last seen heading north on Herrgott Road in a stolen vehicle.
