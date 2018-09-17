

CTV Kitchener





A group of residents has started a petition centred on the Victoria Park bathrooms, calling it a hub for drug activity.

Lorraine Grenier lives across the street from the washroom facility, and said she has witnessed an increase of crime and illicit activity.

She started the petition a few months ago, which now bears over 200 names.

Grenier said residents are upset about the activities around the washroom, especially after its cost to taxpayers.

“The Victoria Park washroom facility cost taxpayers $600,000 and now residents are afraid to go inside…” the petition reads in part.

The city was not immediately available for comment.