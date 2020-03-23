KITCHENER -- Firefighters are battling a house fire in West Perth, one day after another fire at a residence in the neighbouring community of Mitchell.

Crews from the Perth East, North Perth, and West Perth fire departments were called to the home at around 4:50 a.m. on Monday.

Police closed off the Perth Road 180 between Line 39 and Line 42 as firefighters worked to battle the flames.

#PerthOPP on scene of another house fire in #WestPerth. No injuries. Perth Road 180 between Line 39 and Line 42 remains closed as @PerthEastFD, @NorthPerthFire, @WestPerthON still working. Check @PerthCoRoads for latest road closure updates. ^jj pic.twitter.com/bCEFii42RH — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 23, 2020

Officials expect the closure to remain in place until Monday afternoon.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the incident and no one was injured.

Meanwhile, a house fire in Mitchell shut down Highway 23 on Sunday night.

Crews from three fire stations responded to the call.

One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

#PerthOPP responding to a house fire in Mitchell. One male taken to hospital with minor injuries. Please avoid the area to allow @PerthEastFD to do their jobs. ^dr pic.twitter.com/sChksyXQ4J — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 22, 2020

It appears the fire did extensive damage to the home.

It’s unclear what caused either of these fires of if they are connected.