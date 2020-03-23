Perth firefighters battle two fires in two days
A house is shown engulfed in flames after a fire that began on Monday morning in West Perth. (Courtesy: @OPP_WR)
KITCHENER -- Firefighters are battling a house fire in West Perth, one day after another fire at a residence in the neighbouring community of Mitchell.
Crews from the Perth East, North Perth, and West Perth fire departments were called to the home at around 4:50 a.m. on Monday.
Police closed off the Perth Road 180 between Line 39 and Line 42 as firefighters worked to battle the flames.
Officials expect the closure to remain in place until Monday afternoon.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the incident and no one was injured.
Meanwhile, a house fire in Mitchell shut down Highway 23 on Sunday night.
Crews from three fire stations responded to the call.
One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It appears the fire did extensive damage to the home.
It’s unclear what caused either of these fires of if they are connected.