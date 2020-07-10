Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

WATERLOO -- v> Waterloo regional police are looking for three men that they say broke into a Cambridge home and stabbed a female.

Police first responded to reports of a home invasion around 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of Brierdale Road and Champlain Boulevard.

Three men entered a residence, took out a knife, and stabbed a female, according to officials.They did not release her age.

She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the men stole personal property and later fled on foot.

The suspects are described as one white man and two black men between 18and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.