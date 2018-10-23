

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have released photos of a person wanted in connection to the theft of over $130,000 worth musical equipment and trailers.

Two trailers, one containing over $70,000 worth of musical instruments, were stolen from a Kitchener parking lot last weekend.

The combined value of both trailers and the instruments was an estimated $130,000.

The instruments were owned by Northstar Youth Organization.

On Tuesday, police released several photos of a person and pickup truck that they wanted to identify in relation to the incident.

“Just pray to God that somebody just wanted the trailer and they put the equipment safely somewhere so we could at least get that back,” said Doug Darwin with the KW Northstar Drum and Bugle Corps.

Police were investigating the incident and said they have not made any arrests.

The instruments were insured, but that won’t replace the memories built with them.

“It affects everyone in the band, there are people who actually play those instruments and now they can’t play them, and the instructors that volunteer their time and effort into the band,” said Laura Weiler, who plays in the band.

With Christmas parades set to begin in less than a month, there is a possibility that they may have to play on borrowed instruments.

The trailer containing the band equipment was described as dark grey and about 20 feet in length. The other trailer was black and about 20 feet in length.