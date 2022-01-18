Person on Canada-wide warrant wanted for murder arrested in Cambridge
McNaughton and Oak Streets in Cambridge, Ont. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 19, 2022)
CAMBRIDGE -
Cambridge became the centre of a Canada-wide search on Tuesday for a person wanted for first-degree murder.
A heavy police presence could be seen in the area of McNaughton and Oak Streets around 4:30 p.m.
Shortly after, police reported an arrest was made in relation to a warrant from another police service and that there was no concern for public safety.
Police in Thunder Bay had issued the Canada-wide warrant for the wanted person.
A spokesperson for the Thunder Bay Police Service said the arrest was in relation to a homicide on Nov. 4. They said Conrad Joseph Bannon, 31, died from apparent gunshot wounds at a home in Thunder Bay's south end.