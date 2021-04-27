KITCHENER -- People aged 45 and older living in Waterloo Region's high-priority neighbourhoods will be able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

The high-priority neighbourhoods are:

  • Vanier/Rockway (Kitchener)
  • Country Hills (Kitchener)
  • Alpine/Laurentian (Kitchener)
  • Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill (Kitchener)
  • Shades Mills (Cambridge)
  • Columbia/Lakeshore (Waterloo)

Public health officials encouraged people to pre-register as soon as they are able and to book an appointment as soon as one becomes available.