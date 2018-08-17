

CTV Kitchener





Stratford Police were investigating after nine bus shelters were damaged between Aug. 14 and 17.

It is believed that a motor vehicle was involved, and that the shelters were damaged by either a slingshot or a pellet gun.

The damages were caused at night, destroying window panes in the shelters.

Damage is estimated between $5,000 and $7,000.

Police were requesting public assistance in gathering information regarding these incidents.