KITCHENER -- A man suffered serious injuries after police say he was hit by a car following a disturbance in Kitchener early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of King Street East near Sheldon Avenue North around 3:15 a.m. Police say a 27-year-old man was involved in a disturbance at a residence before he "wandered out into the street." He was hit by a vehicle while on the road.

Police say he was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. The driver wasn't injured.

Roads were closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.