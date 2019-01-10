Featured
Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies from injuries
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 10:59AM EST
A 77-year-old female who was struck by a vehicle has died.
Police responded to the incident on Hadati Road on Tuesday morning.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
She died of her injuries on Wednesday. She was not identified.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
There was no word on whether any charges would be laid.