KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • ION train disruption in downtown Kitchener

    Waterloo region paramedics at Kitchener Central Station. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo region paramedics at Kitchener Central Station. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    Grand River Transit says ION trains aren't running between Grand River Hospital Station and Kitchener Market Station due to a police investigation.

    No further details have been released about the cause of the disruption.

    GRT says LRT service between Kitchener Market Station and Borden Station has been reduced to one track.

    More to come…

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News