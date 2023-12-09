Truck hits LRT train in Waterloo

A transport truck hit an ION train on Saturday morning, shutting down a Waterloo street.

No injuries have been reported.

Caroline Street South was closed for several hours between Willis Way and Erb Street West.

LRT service between Laurier-Waterloo Park Station and Grand River Hospital Station was also impacted.

Grand River Transit said shuttle buses were running between the two stops.

ION service resumed shortly after 1 p.m.

Waterloo regional police said the driver of the transport truck has been charged with making an unsafe turn under the Highway Traffic Act.