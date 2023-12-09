KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Truck hits LRT train in Waterloo

    A truck struck an LRT train on Caroline St. S. in Waterloo on Dec. 9, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) A truck struck an LRT train on Caroline St. S. in Waterloo on Dec. 9, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    A transport truck hit an ION train on Saturday morning, shutting down a Waterloo street.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Caroline Street South was closed for several hours between Willis Way and Erb Street West.

    LRT service between Laurier-Waterloo Park Station and Grand River Hospital Station was also impacted.

    Grand River Transit said shuttle buses were running between the two stops.

    ION service resumed shortly after 1 p.m.

    Waterloo regional police said the driver of the transport truck has been charged with making an unsafe turn under the Highway Traffic Act.

