Kitchener

    • Pedestrian seriously hurt in Kitchener crash

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener) The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener)

    A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Kitchener on Sunday morning.

    It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Conestoga College Boulevard.

    Police say the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

    The pedestrian, a 47-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    A section of road in the area was closed for about three hours while police investigated.

    There is no word on any potential charges.

