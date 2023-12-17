Pedestrian seriously hurt in Kitchener crash

A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Kitchener on Sunday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Conestoga College Boulevard.

Police say the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 47-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of road in the area was closed for about three hours while police investigated.

There is no word on any potential charges.