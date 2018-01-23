

CTV Kitchener





Jaywalking a common complaint on Victoria Street South in Kitchener.

People walking, running, or biking along the Iron Horse Trail often cut across traffic, putting their safety at risk.

Residents know they’re supposed to cross at the West Avenue intersection, but as Dorian Hausman says: “the problem with that is nobody does it.”

So the city has decided to build a pedestrian island on Victoria Street.

It’s part of a $2 million dollar improvement plan for the trail.

Work is expected to start this spring.