KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian injured in Waterloo crash charged

    A police vehicle and a damaged SUV appear at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Westmount Road in Waterloo on Nov. 24, 2023 where a pedestrian was hit. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) A police vehicle and a damaged SUV appear at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Westmount Road in Waterloo on Nov. 24, 2023 where a pedestrian was hit. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police have charged a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Nov. 24.

    At around 6 a.m. that day, a 41-year-old man was hit at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Westmount Road. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The driver, a 44-year-old Kitchener man, was not hurt.

    Police charged the pedestrian on Tuesday with disobeying the “Don’t Walk” signal.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News