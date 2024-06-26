KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian from Waterloo dies in crash near Milverton, Ont.

    A Waterloo resident has died following a Tuesday night crash north of Milverton, Ont.

    Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle collision around 11 p.m. on Perth Road 131.

    A 47-year-old from Waterloo was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Perth Road 131 was closed between Line 67 and 72 for several hours, but has since reopened.

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

